VERIFY: Eating then swimming gives you paralyzing cramps

Remember that old saying, "don't go swimming right after you eat," you might get paralyzing cramps?

It still has legs, pun intended, today, though its origins appear to be in boy scout manuals from the early 1900s.

To verify whether or not the saying is true, we only had to dig as far as North Carolina, which only takes a few seconds on the internet.

Duke University has a clear and extensive fact sheet on swimming and eating.

It says extra blood does rush to your digestive system when you eat, but not enough to paralyze you in the water.

"Your biggest danger related to eating and swimming is probably a minor cramp," the web page says.

Your arms and legs will still work just fine.

Therefore, the conclusion of our extensive July 4th investigation is this tale is false.

Feel free to eat 20 hot dogs and jump in the pool.

