Vegas shooter scouted locations in Boston, according to NBC

(NEWS CENTER) -- According to NBC, The city of Boston was a potential target for the Las Vegas shooter.

NBC News reports multiple law enforcement officials say Stephen Paddock researched hotels in the vicinity of Fenway Park.

There is no evidence Paddock ever traveled to Boston. The evidence shows he researched Boston area hotels, according to NBC News' Pete Williams.

According to the NBC report, Boston police were aware of the reports and were working with federal officials.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker issued a statement to NBC saying, '"We and many others are fully plugged in on that investigation, and there is no imminent threat to anything in Massachusetts.'

Law enforcement officials told NEWS CENTER partner USA Today that Paddock booked rooms in a Chicago hotel facing the Lollapalooza music festival in August.

According to that report, Paddock, 64, booked one room at the Blackstone Hotel starting Aug. 1, two days before the festival opened. He booked a second room Aug. 3.

Both rooms had a checkout date of Aug. 6, corresponding with the final day of the music festival that drew tens of thousands of concertgoers to Grant Park alongside Lake Michigan. It was unclear if Paddock ever used the rooms or was in Chicago during the festival, according to the law enforcement official, who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

The Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is in Las Vegas assisting in the investigation, working with ATF units from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix. The Boston ATF would not comment on its involvement in the investigation, according to NBC.

