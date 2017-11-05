Utility workers push on nearly a week after storm

Another fallen on utility lines in Jefferson, Maine. Photo taken by Duane Hodgkins (Photo: Custom)

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER)-- As Maine and Northern New Hampshire approach the one week mark since the severe wind storm that took out power and utility lines to thousands of homes and businesses, line workers continue to restore power as quickly as possible.

A contract line worker makes his way to the top of a utility pole in Hampton, NH Monday evening. Photo take by Nate Sherwood. (Photo: Custom)

Nate Sherwood, an employee of Unitil, took the above pictures Monday at dusk after leading line crews to an off road power line in Hampton, New Hampshire. Sherwood said a bucket truck was unable to get out to the line, so a contract worker from Alliance Utility Construction Inc. scaled the pole to reach the power lines at the top.

A fallen tree strains against utility lines in Jefferson, Maine. Photo taken by Duane Hodgkins (Photo: Custom)

Another fallen on utility lines in Jefferson, Maine. Photo taken by Duane Hodgkins (Photo: Custom)

However, thousands of residents are still in the dark, waiting for the power to come back on. Duane Hodgkins of Jefferson sent in the photos above, saying he hasn't seen any utility crews in his neighborhood in the past week and the downed trees are yet to be cleared from lines.

Both Central Maine Power and Emera Maine believe they'll have electricity restored to the majority of customers by the end of the weekend.

