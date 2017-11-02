Utilities will take another day to get Maine power restored

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's two major utility companies are still working to restore power in the wake of a storm that throttled the state.



Nearly a half million homes and businesses lost power during a fall storm that whacked Maine, knocking down trees and power lines. The storm peaked on Monday and recovery efforts have been ongoing since and will resume on Friday.



The number of outages was down to about 129,000 customers by Thursday evening. About 109,000 of those were customers of Central Maine Power. A spokeswoman for the company says just about everyone should be back online by late Saturday.



The rest of the remaining outages are customers of Emera Maine. The company says it expects to make significant progress on Friday and wrap up Saturday.

© 2017 Associated Press