Use of deadly force justified in front-end loader chase last year

The front loader the two teens stole and led police on a chase down the Maine Turnpike on Sept 12, 2016.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Attorney General Janet T. Mills has concluded that a Lewiston police officer was justified in using deadly force to disable a front-end loader that had been stolen by two teenagers last year.

Mills issued a report, dated July 28, which concluded that Lewiston police Sgt. Derrick St. Laurent acted to protect others from harm when he fired his weapon at the loader. The boys who stole the heavy equipment machine, which is used in construction, were not injured.

