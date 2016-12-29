(Photo: Connor Nadeau)

WELLS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While most of Maine grappled with the last major storm of 2016 a family in peril had a rescuer, not from the Fire or Police Department -- but from the Coast Guard.

South Portland's own Conner Nadeau (USCG Seaman SN) had just completed work on the USCGC Spencer and was returning to Maine's South Portland USCG station in South Portland.

In Wells, Nadeau and his girlfriend, Arliz Earraza, pulled over after a car went off Interstate 95 in the middle of Thursday's snowstorm. Nadeau raced over to the flipped-over car and kicked in the windshield.

According to Nadeau's mother, Chrissy Nadeau, on Facebook, Conner found a girl stuck in her seat belt and removed her from the car as the adult occupants were able to escape on their own.

Nadeau cut his hand during the rescue.

Condition of the driver and passengers has been considered non-life threatening.

