USA Junior Olympic Sailing on Casco Bay

TOP TEEN SAILORS IN ACTION - PORTLAND, Me (NEWS CENTER) -- The U. S. Junior Olympic Sailing Festival is going on at Bug Light in South Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 150 sailors between the ages of eight and eighteen will be competing.

There will be a number of classes in three types of boats; Optis, 420's and Sabers. The boats strictly conform with rules in each class so that the quality of the sailor determines who wins and loses.

A number of Maine sailors are expected to do well. Sail Maine Executive Director Michael McAllister says it's advantageous to sail on familiar water, but fitness is even more important. "Most of the better kids at this age are really physically fit," he said, "they've been sailing a long time."

© 2017 WCSH-TV