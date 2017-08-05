US Senate grants the lobster a national day of celebration

Lobster (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has once again approved a resolution introduced by senators in New England granting the lobster a national day of celebration.

The resolution approved this week designates Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it recognizes the historic and economic importance of the lobster industry to coastal states.

The bill was sponsored by several New England Senators including Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island, Susan Collins and Angus King from Maine, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey.

They say the industry sustains thousands of families and draws tourists to their states.

The resolution says lobster is one of the most valuable catches in the U.S., with nearly 150 million pounds caught annually.

