U.S. Coast Guard to release S.S. El Faro report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) - The Coast Guard will be releasing the S.S. El Faro Marine Board of Investigation report today, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, according to a news release by the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters.

This report will identify the factors for the loss of the S.S. El Faro and its 33 crew members. The report will also propose safety accommodations for future actions of the Commandant of the Coast Guard.

“The most important thing to remember is that 33 people lost their lives in this tragedy. If adopted, we believe the safety recommendations in our report will improve safety of life at sea” said Capt. Jason Neubauer, chairman, El Faro Marine Board of Investigation, U.S. Coast Guard.

The report can be accessed at this link. The Coast Guard standard procedure requires that this report be conducted for all marine casualties.

This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard with the National Transportation Safety Board.

