UPDATE: Sailboat search in Sheepscot Bay called off

GEORGETOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for a sailboat that was reported to be sinking.

The search was launched on Sheepscot Bay Monday night after a man called in to say he saw a sailboat go under water.

The Coast Guard said it had doubts about parts of that report, but searched the area anyway. When crews found no evidence to support the claim, they ended their efforts with no plans to resume.

