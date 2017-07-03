UPDATE: Latest budget vote expected today

AUGUSTA, Maine ( NEWS CENTER) -- The stage is set for another state budget showdown in the Maine House of Representatives on Monday.

A special Committee of Conference, created to resolve the budget stalemate, passed a new budget compromise plan Sunday night. That package contains the same two major items as the previous package: a $162 million increase in school funding in exchange for eliminating the controversial three percent income tax surcharge on incomes higher than $200,000.

It also contains an increase in the lodging tax, which House Republicans and Gov. Paul LePage had said was not acceptable. The new budget plan delays the start of that tax increase until November, but the fact that the tax was still in the budget led the one House GOP member on the six-member committee to vote against the budget plan. The full committee vote was 5-1.

The budget needs to win approval by a two-thirds majority of the full Legislature when it goes to a vote on Monday. Two-thirds can only be reached with significant Republican support. On Friday, the previous budget plan fell 14 votes short of the needed total of 101 House votes.

Monday is the first workday of the current state government shutdown, and the Maine State Employees Association is promising a large rally by workers to protest .

