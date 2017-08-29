UPDATE: Fatal Westbrook shooting ruled as suicide

UPDATE: After conducting an autopsy, the Maine Medical Examiner's office has ruled the death Norma Bridges to be a suicide.
WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police identified the woman shot in Westbrook Monday night as 50-year-old Norma Bridges.
Bridges was found dead inside her home at 40 Falmouth Street. Police responded to the scene at about 9 p.m. The gun involved in the shooting was recovered as part of the investigation.
The death was initially described by police as suspicious.
