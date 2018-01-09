LEWISTON - LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Twenty years ago at this time, line workers and crews were spread out across the state, trying to get Mainers reconnected after the historic ice storm hit. After our coverage aired marking the anniversary, we heard from a telephone line worker who wanted to share the stories of who she calls, unsung heroes, and her personal experience as one of the only female line workers.

Some men don't think that women can do this job.

Karen Pulkkinen was a line worker with Bell Atlantic the year of the historic ice storm.

Not long before the storm hit, Pulkkinen was promoted from telephone operator to line worker. But first, she had to pass pole climbing school...

Which, was a very tough thing because I was the only female. In the state of Maine at the time. I'm sure I wasn't the first, but I was a pioneer of a female doing typically a man's job.

New to this physically demanding job, she sought guidance from veteran line workers around her.

And they couldn't hold my hand anymore. This ice storm gave you more experience than any test any book you could read because you saw things that you'll never see again.

Fifteen hours a day for more than sixty days straight she went back out with the crews, repairing hundreds of broken poles.

It was really tough on my daughter.

Long hours taking a toll on her main job: Mom.

She says the unsung heroes of the '98 ice storm were the tree workers and the telephone company crews that were out there alongside the power crews.

It was months, nearly May, after the storm when her life returned to normal.

K.K. as she's known, keeping a tough front, through it all.

I never let them see me cry. I cried in my car. laughs. I held the tears 'til the way home, but it was a challenge.

