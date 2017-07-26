Unsatisfied at 3B, Red Sox acquire Nunez

Eduardo Nunez of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Cleveland Indians in the bottom of the eighth inning at AT&T Park on July 18, 2017 in San Francisco (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Infielder Eduardo Nunez has been traded from the San Francisco Giants to the Boston Red Sox for a pair of minor leaguers.



Minor league right-handers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos were sent to San Francisco in the deal announced Tuesday night.

Rafael Devers may not be long for third base. A day after the former Sea Dog was called up by the Red Sox, the team traded to acquire Eduardo Nunez who plays the same position. (Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The deal was finalized during San Francisco's 11-3 win over Pittsburgh and announced after the game.



Nunez started at third base, hit a two-run double and scored twice before he was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. The veteran infielder, who was hit by a pitch in the left elbow earlier in the game, was shown on television shaking hands with teammates in the Giants clubhouse.

© 2017 Associated Press