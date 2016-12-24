Union says FairPoint has started layoffs

(Photo: PRESS HERLAD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Local unions say FairPoint Communications has gone ahead with plans to lay off more than 100 workers across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.



FairPoint on Friday said it understands the personal impact of layoffs but says they address declining revenues and the realities of the telecommunications industry.



The company has said the cuts amount to about 35 workers in Maine, 55 workers in New Hampshire and 20 workers in Vermont.



Union leaders say the layoffs will further hurt FairPoint's service quality, and said about 30 Maine workers expect to lose their jobs on Dec. 30 if the company completes the layoff process that began this week.



Congressional and state lawmakers have called on FairPoint to avoid layoffs.



Illinois-based Consolidated Communications is set to buy FairPoint Communications for $1.5 billion.

AP