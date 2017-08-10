Union officer hit with embezzlement indictment

Gavel (Photo: Andrew Unangst Getty Images)

BATH, Maine (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Maine man has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of embezzling more than $280,000 for a machinists union.



Prosecutors say 34-year-old Ryan Jones of Bath is charged with embezzling the money from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge S6. They say Jones was an officer in the union at the time.



Jones faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.



International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers declined to comment, but said it will likely have a statement later on Thursday. A phone call and email to Jones were not immediately returned.

