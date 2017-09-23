(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A negotiating team representing the union, BMDA Local 3999 at Bath Iron Works, reached a tentative agreement with the company over a new contract, potentially avoiding a strike that was planned for Monday.

According to the Bath Marine Draftmen's Association's Facebook page, the membership from the Union are voting Saturday morning in Brunswick on whether to accept the revised contract. The union and BIW have been working with a federal mediator since Wednesday, trying to reach a compromise on a new contract for the unions’ roughly 760 members.

The union's web page states “While we recognize that this Tentative Agreement is not perfect, and it’s not what any of us wanted when we entered into these negotiations, we believe it represents a significant improvement from what we were facing last week,”

Negotiators for the union have said a major sticking point in the contract has been a loss of flex-time benefits, and wages. An initial contract was voted down Sunday.

Voting on the revised contract was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Brunswick High School.

