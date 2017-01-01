Unexpected New Year's baby born in Augusta

Jakob Everett Lewis and his Mom, Ashley Veinotte, won't let go of each other. He was born at MaineGeneral Health in Augusta at 6:40 a.m. Jakob is 5 lbs. 3 oz. and 18.5 inches long.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Ashley Veinotte was not expecting her baby for another month, never mind on New Year's Day.

Instead of celebrating, Veinotte said she worked until 10 p.m. Saturday and then went shopping at the Waterville Walmart when she discovered her first baby boy was on his way an entire month early.

“Once the pain got worse, we knew something was up,” Veinotte said.

The pair rushed home to grab their bags and headed south down I-95 in the middle of the snowstorm.

"I was nervous. She was in pain screaming, squeezing me,” Veinotte’s boyfriend Dakota Lewis said.

They eventually made it to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. Jakob Everett Lewis was born at 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

"I was pretty much in tears. It was an incredible feeling,” Veinotte said.

Her mother and now grandmother Sonia Veinotte said the two were joking on Facebook just days before, after Ashley’s friends said she might have a New Year’s baby.

“No you can't have this baby and she put down as an LOL 'I'll have it on New Year's' and of course I put 'No you can't have that baby early’,” Sonia Veinotte said.

Ashley said the support of her mother and boyfriend has been

"I couldn't have done it without either one of them being here honestly,” she said.

They are all just happy their new baby boy is healthy.

"He's starting his life out in a whole new year kind of a way to start fresh,” Veinotte said. “ As long as he’s happy and healthy, then I’ll be happy.”

NEWS CENTER has been tracking babies born all across the state on New Year’s day.

Zander Callahan, perhaps the first in the state, was born at 12:03 Sunday morning at St. Mary's in Lewiston.

Oliver Michael Frank was born at 3:59 a.m. at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Elliott Charles Longmore at 9:43 a.m. at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Aiden Kaito Kotch was born at Maine Medical Center at 2:43 p.m.

There were also two babies born at the Aroostook Medical Center and Central Maine Medical Center.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ