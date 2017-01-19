UNE students trash science center with art

The Clean Ocean Wave Sculpture (COWS) is on display at the University of New England's Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center (Photo courtesy of UNE) (Photo: Custom)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Students at the University of New England in Biddeford are proud to go to class surrounded by garbage.

In fact, they collected the garbage themselves as part of a project overseen by Artist-in-Residence Kim Bernard.

Inspiration struck Bernard when she learned that students in the Marine Pollution class were planning to clean local beaches. She asked them to keep their findings and encouraged other students to contribute by filling a collection bin on campus.

Their efforts yielded a haul of 88 plastic bottles, 71 cans, 18 lobster trap pieces, eight shoes, seven glass bottles, four golf balls, four shotgun shells, three hats, a dog toy, a horseshoe, a plastic tarp, a pink kitty pool, a scarf, a CD case, a portable scale, an iron pipe, a gift card and lots of plastic bags, food wrappers, fish line and nets.

The material was cleaned and shredded into strips that were woven across a steel frame in the shape of a cascading wave. The finished work was named the Clean Ocean Wave Sculpture (COWS) and hung on display in the Arthur P. Girard Marine Science Center lobby.

Bernard said she hopes her creation will raise awareness about ocean pollution and motivate its viewers to be more careful about the environment.

The sculpture will be officially unveiled on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

