UNE Director of Athletics Jack McDonald to step down

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- University of New England President Danielle N. Ripich, Ph.D., released a statement on Wednesday that Vice President of Student Engagement and Director of Athletics Jack McDonald will step down effective September 1, 2017.



McDonald, who is stepping down for personal reasons, has only positive things to say about UNE, "the past two years have been two of the best of my career due to the outstanding leadership of President Danielle Ripich, UNE’s talented and dedicated staff and coaches, and our tremendous student-athletes. The university is a very, very special place, and I have enjoyed working on UNE’s beautiful ocean-front campus and surrounding beaches.”

McDonald joined UNE in June 2015 and has led the Nor’easters to significant competitive success, student-athlete achievement, and community outreach during his tenure, the President said. "UNE won seven conference championships over the last two academic years, while its student-athletes have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average."

McDonald made an impact in the community both on and off campus and has increased the visibility of UNE Athletics, President Ripich said. “Part of my vision for UNE has always been the growth of our Athletics programs, Jack made that vision a reality, overseeing the addition of new sports and state-of-the-art athletic facilities while shepherding the success of our student-athletes.”

