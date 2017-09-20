Uncertain immigration status won't delay jail releases

A sheriff's department cruiser sits at the ready outside the Cumberland County Jail in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce will no longer cooperate with requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold prisoners at the county jail beyond their scheduled release, becoming the first jurisdiction in the state to take a stance against the controversial practice.

Inside the Cumberland County Jail in Portland

The policy shift comes as federal agents ramp up immigration enforcement across the nation, including in Cumberland County, where the number of ICE detainees has more than doubled from last year.

In the Portland office of Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce in January 2017

