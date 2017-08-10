Unbuckled driver thrown from car crash

Michael Pelham of Oakfield is a patient at Houlton Regional Hospital after being thrown out of a car that rolled over along Route 2 in Dyer Brook (Photo: Maine State Police)

OAKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The driver who was thrown from a car crash in Dyer Brook was found by police to not be wearing a seat belt.

The Nissan 350Z sports car was driven by 52-year-old Michael Pelham of Oakfield. He faces charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

The crash came to the attention of Maine State Police around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers said Pelham was driving fast as he rounded a curve heading westbound on Route 2. The car veered across the opposite lane, went airborne as it left the road and hit a utility pole. Its momentum carried the car for 75 yards, rolling over several times before coming to rest in a pasture.

Troopers said Pelham was hurt as he flew out of the car. He is being treated at Houlton Regional Hospital along with his passenger, Larry Hersey of Oakfield. Troopers said Hersey was wearing a seatbelt and his injuries are not life threatening.

