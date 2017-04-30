UCP of Maine's Bridges program participates in walk for autism in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Families gathered at the Autism Society of Maine's 15th Annual Walk for Autism at UMA Bangor on Sunday afternoon.

Approximately 400 participants attended the two-mile walk that looped around the campus. One of the children there was 7-year-old Maddox McCaffry. He was diagnosed with autism almost six years ago. He and a several of his family members wore red t-shirts that had a photograph of him in a Batman costume on the front.

According to the Autism Society of Maine, autism occurs in approximately one out of every 68 births. According to many families, people with autism are misunderstood.

McCaffry's mother Amber Larson, said that her son gets bullied because he's different, but that she tells people that "he marches to the beat of his own drum." She said that he spends time mostly with his cousins because she has explained to them that there may be times that he says things that only make sense to him, and that they "just try to go into his world.

The executive director of the Autism Society of Maine Cathy Dionne's son also has autism. She said that he can't communicate verbally, but rather with devices like an iPad. She said that the condition is so complex that treatment is dependent on the person diagnosed. She said that "you could put 100 people with autism in a room and they'd be completely different."

The UCP of Maine's early childhood education program called Bridges also participated in the walk.

UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. The Bridges program is a center-based education program for toddlers and preschoolers who require individualized support for a variety of reasons, including behavioral, motor, sensory or social needs. The program also has access to a number of consultants in the area including behavioral, speech and occupational therapy.

According to UCP of Maine, the children in the program work on all of these needs while participating in age-appropriate activities both with peers and individually, including art, music and movement, outdoor play and circle time, snack and table activities.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV