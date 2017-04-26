Uber: flying cars by 2020

(NEWS CENTER) -- Uber's "flying cars" could land by 2020.

The ride-share service first announced its interest in flying vehicles last October. Now, the company says it expects to deploy a network of flying taxis in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas and Dubai in 2020.

Uber is partnering with a variety of aircraft carriers, the charging company "Chargepoint" and real estate companies in the venture.

Uber expects to conduct passenger flights as part of the "World Expo" in 202 in Duabai.

© 2017 WCSH-TV