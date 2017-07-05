Two-sport athlete Gene Conley dies

Born in Foxborough, Mass., Gene Conley played for his hometown Red Sox from 1961 to 1963 (Photo: Bettmann Collection/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Gene Conley, one of the only players in history to win championships in two major professional sports, has died. He was 86.



The Boston Red Sox, for whom Conley played for from 1961-63, say he died Tuesday.

Gene Conley won a World Series as a pitcher for the Milwaukee Braves in 1957 (Photo: George Silk/LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)

Conley helped pitch the Milwaukee Braves to a World Series championship in 1957 and won three NBA titles with the Celtics. Otto Graham won championships in the NFL and the NBL, a precursor to the NBA.



Conley was a right-hander and three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in baseball with four teams. He was selected by the Celtics in the 1952 draft and, after spending most of the next six years playing only baseball, he returned to the NBA in 1958 and won three consecutive titles.

Gene Conley won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics and also played for the Tapers, Knicks (shown here) and Capitols (Photo: William Jacobellis/New York Post Archives via Getty Images)

Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Conley and his wife, Katie, established the Foxboro Paper Company in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They had three children and seven grandchildren.

