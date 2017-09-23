Two people life-flighted, five total injured in route 1 crash

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five people are sent to area hospitals, two of them life-flighted, after a serious single-car wreck on State Route 1 near the end of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in the Town of Prospect on Saturday.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 12:45 a.m., a grey 2006 Mercedes was headed west on Route 1 when the driver failed to make a left sweeping turn and as a result crashed. Four of the occupants (two by Life Flight and two by ambulance) were taken to Eastern Maine Medical center for their injuries. The one remaining passenger was taken to Waldo County General Hospital for his injuries and was eventually cleared. The car sustained significant front-end damage.

Police believe that speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. Corporal Gregory Jones is the primary investigator and was assisted by Deputy Jeffery Rice, Penobscot Sheriff’s Office, Stockton Springs Fire and Ambulance, Prospect Fire, Searsport Ambulance, Bucksport Ambulance and Life Flight of Maine. Officials are still investigating the accident.



