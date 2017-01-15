Two people injured in fatal Windham crash recovering

WINDHAM, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Two people who were injured in a two-car crash Friday evening in Windham that resulted in the death of one person are recovering from their injuries at a Portland hospital.

A spokeswoman for Maine Medical Center said Sunday night that the driver of one of the vehicles, Adrian King, 33, of Windham and his passenger, Samantha-Jo Brink, 27, were both in satisfactory condition. Initially, Brink had been taken to the hospital with what were considered to be serious injuries.

