Two people die in accident near Oxford Casino

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford Police say two people died after an accident that happened around 11:30 p.m. in Oxford Tuesday night. Police say the accident happened near Oxford Casino. This story will be updated.
