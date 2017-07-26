WCSH
Close

Two people die in accident near Oxford Casino

WCSH 9:30 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Oxford Police say two people died after an accident that happened around 11:30 p.m. in Oxford Tuesday night. 

Police say the accident happened near Oxford Casino. 

This story will be updated. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories