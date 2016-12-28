Two Maine men arrested in high speed chase

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver with a suspended license was arrested for allegedly running from police, ramming a police cruiser, and holding heroin.

The Fryeburg Police Department says they stopped a Subaru Outback on River Road for suspicious activity. Police say there were three people in the car: Robert "Dalton" Parker, 23, was the driver; Tyler Judyski, 28, was a passenger; and a 19-year-old girl from Standish was also a passenger.

Police say the driver, Parker, was driving with a suspended license. When the officer called for back up and started writing up a ticket, police say parker drove away. Officials say Parker drove away so quickly, the officers had to "jump away from the fleeing vehicle to avoid getting run over."

Fryeburg police gave chase, following the car into New Hampshire, at speeds over 90 mph. They stopped the chase on West Fryebur Road, police say, for safety reasons.

“A common misconception is once you cross state lines officers will discontinue pursuit," said Chief Joshua Potvin. "Unlike the movies, we will continue across state lines under appropriate conditions to apprehend a fleeing suspect. The safety of the public, safety of the officers and the safety of the perpetrator are taken into consideration each time an officer makes the split-second decision to pursuit. I credit the officer’s choice to discontinue pursuit when the risks outweighed the benefits."

Later an Oxford County deputy found the car on Intervale Drive in Fryeburg. The Subaru rammed the cruiser, police say, and drove away again. The chase then started up again, and Parker and Judyski were arrested by New Hampshire State Police.

Parker was arrested on a host of charges by several different departments:

Fryeburg Police Charged Robert Parker:

1) Driving to Endanger (Class E)

2) Eluding an Officer (Class C)

3) Failing to Stop for an Officer (Class E)

4) Operating After Suspension (Civil)

5) Failing to display valid certificate of inspection (Infraction)

6) Failing to provide evidence of insurance (Infraction)

Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Charged Robert “Dalton” Parker:

1) Criminal Mischief (Class D)

2) Failing to stop for an Officer (Class E)

3) Operating after suspension (Class E)

NH State Police charged Robert “Dalton” Parker:

1) Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

2) Fugitive from Justice (Administrative)

3) Disobeying a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)

4) Habitual Offender (Felony)

5) Transporting a controlled drug (Heroin)

Passenger Tyler Judyski was charged by the New Hampshire Police Department for possession of Heroin.

