Two juveniles charged after threatening notes found in separate schools

THORNDIKE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two arrests have been made in two cases of threats made against schools in RSU 3, the Waldo County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A threatening note discovered in a student bathroom by a school administrator at Mount View High School prompted a lockdown on September 14. A male juvenile was charged in the case six days later after an investigation, according to officials.

On September 15, a separate note discovered at Mount View Middle School, which also prompted a lockdown. Investigators were able to quickly identify a female juvenile who was charged.

Both suspects face charges of terrorizing and are currently being held at a juvenile detention facility, according to the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WCSH-TV