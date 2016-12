Oxford Car Crash (Photo: COURTESY: Chuck Blaquiere)

OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said speed is a factor in a car crash on Gore Road in Oxford Sunday night.



Police say Bradley Bartke was driving on Gore Road when his car crashed into the woods. He and the passenger, Halie Henrey, were taken to Stevens Memorial Hospital and have since been released.



Police say the crash is still under investigation.

