Two injured after Scarborough crash

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a serious crash on Running Hill Road in Scarborough.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 3:30 PM at the street's intersection with New Road.

Running Hill Road was closed from 3:30 until about 5:20.

Police have not yet identified the victims, or their medical status.

