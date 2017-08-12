Two fatal crashes in Waldo County

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

WALDO COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Waldo County Sheriff's Office disclosed two press releases on Saturday, August 12 regarding two fatal car crashes in neighboring towns.

The first crash took place around 1:20 a.m. on Loggin Road in Frankfort. When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the accident to be a single vehicle roll-over crash.

The 29-year-old male driver was the only occupant of the car and was declared deceased upon police arrival.

Officials investigated a second crash around 5:11 a.m. on Route 1 in Prospect near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge. Deputies determined this to be a single vehicle crash as well, saying that the sedan "failed to negotiate a corner after exiting the bridge."

Four people were riding inside of this vehicle. Two occupants (a male and a female) were declared dead upon police arrival. The two other male occupants were transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

The cause of the crashes for both accidents are still under investigation.

