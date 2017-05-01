Two drivers killed in three-car crash in Warren

Police said the three-car crash in Warren that killed two people began when 57-year-old Kenneth Chipman III of Warren crossed the center line along Route 1 heading northbound (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

WARREN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two of the drivers involved in a three-car crash in Warren were killed on Monday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a car driven by 57-year-old Kenneth Chipman III of Warren crossed the center line as it was traveling northbound on Route 1 near the intersection of Stirling Road. At the same time, 32-year-old Evan Aurelia of Winterport was heading southbound in his SUV. As the two vehicles collided, Chipman's vehicle was sent into a spin and collided again with another SUV driven by 67-year-old Cheryl Brimson of Rockport.

Police said Chipman and Brimson died instantly from the impact. Brimson's 68-year-old husband John was a passenger in her SUV. He was sent to the hospital. Aurelio was well enough to leave the crash scene after being checked out by EMS crews.

Police kept the road closed for several hours after the crash as they worked to determine the cause.





