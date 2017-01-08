Two drivers escape injury in double-rollover crash

FREEPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A double-rollover crash on I-295 closed the on-ramp at exit 22 for about an hour Sunday morning, officials say.
The crash occurred just before 11:00 a.m. Police say 54-year-old Leroy Ellis of Manchester changed lanes into the path of 16-year-old driver from Waterville. The teen rolled over and came to rest on the southbound on-ramp.
Ellis rolled over the guardrail and went down an embankment. He was transported for minor injuries.
No charges were issued.
