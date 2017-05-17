Two-car crash in Hollis kills passenger

Maine State Police said a car veered into the wrong lane on Cape Road in Hollis causing the crash that killed a passenger in the oncoming car (Photo: Maine State Police)

HOLLIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While both drivers in a two-car crash in Hollis are expected to survive, a passenger did not.

Maine State Police said 25-year-old Jordan Lambert of Limington died after being sent to Maine Medical Center. He was traveling along Cape Road at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a car driven by 22-year-old Tiffani Mains of Buxton.

Police said Mains and Lambert were hit head on by a second car that veered into the wrong lane. The other driver was 24-year-old Nicholas Rushforth of Hollis. He and Mains went to the hospital with internal and leg injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Police said they are trying to learn why Rushforth went off course and whether or not any of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

© 2017 WCSH-TV