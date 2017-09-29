Two Biddeford men in jail for selling cocaine, police find $16k in cash

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two men from Biddeford have been arrested charged with selling crack cocaine.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested Quinton Smith and Courtney Skipworth, both from Biddeford, Friday morning.

MDEA officers said they had been investigating Smith for the last month for selling crack in the Biddeford area. Smith was convicted of drug trafficking in 2014 and released from prison earlier this year after serving three years behind bars.

Undercover agents bought crack from both Smith and Skipworth at a room at Sleepy Hollow Motel in Biddeford several times.

Police said they found $16,000 in cash and cocaine when they searched the hotel room Friday morning.

The two men are being held at the York County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 cash for Skipworth and no bail was set for Smith.

