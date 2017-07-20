Two Augusta men charged with burglary, theft of safe containing $40K

(Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two men from Augusta were charged with Thursday in connection with the theft of a safe holding more than $40,000 from a home in Wiscasset.

The reported burglary and theft took place June 25.

Following a July 19 search warrant executed by multiple agencies, 25-year-old Jake Pilsbury and 28-year-old Derrick Smith were both taken into custody on several charges, including some unrelated to their possible connection with the theft in Wiscasset.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Murphy said the search at an apartment on Washington Street in Augusta turned up stolen property, heroin, drug paraphernalia, as well as a vehicle near the residence later found to have been stolen from Topsham on the same day of the reported burglary in Wiscasset.

Smith was charged by Wiscasset Police with receiving stolen property, and Augusta Police with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. He was held at Kennebec County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Pilsbury was charged by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office with burglary and theft. He was sent to Cumberland County Jail. He had previously been arrested July 2 by Portland Police on a warrant and drug charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Det. Scott Hayden at 207-882-7332.

