Two Auburn burglary suspects on the run, considered armed and dangerous: cops

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Auburn are warning the public of two burglary suspects on the run, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

On Thursday afternoon, they said a homeowner on Park Avenue came home and interrupted a burglary in progress.

The two suspects took the owner's car: a 2004 Brow Ford Explorer with Maine license plates 4142ST.

Police say to call 911 if you think you see the suspects and do not approach them.

