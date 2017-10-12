Two Auburn burglary suspects on the run, considered armed and dangerous: cops

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Auburn are warning the public of two burglary suspects on the run, who are considered to be armed and dangerous.
On Thursday afternoon, they said a homeowner on Park Avenue came home and interrupted a burglary in progress.
The two suspects took the owner's car: a 2004 Brow Ford Explorer with Maine license plates 4142ST.
Police say to call 911 if you think you see the suspects and do not approach them.
