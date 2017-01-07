TSA on traveling with firearms and ammunition

(Photo: TSA)

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

(NEWS CENTER) -- Passengers are allowed o travel with firearms and ammunition as long as they declare the weapon and package in their checked bags, according to the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA).

"You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only," according to the TSA website. "A specific container must be used that completely secures the firearm from utilized.

CLICK HERE FOR TSA FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION FACT SHEET:

TSA firearm regulations:

When traveling, comply with the laws concerning possession of firearms as they vary by local, state and international governments.

Declare each firearm each time you present it for transport as checked baggage. Ask your airline about limitations or fees that may apply.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. Only the passenger should retain the key or combination to the lock.

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage.

Replica firearms, including firearm replicas that are toys, may be transported in checked baggage only.

Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on and checked baggage.

United States Code, Title 18, Part 1, Chapter 44, firearm definitions includes: any weapon (including a starter gun) which will, or is designed to, or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive; the frame or receiver of any such weapon; any firearm muffler or firearm silencer; and any destructive device. As defined by 49 CFR 1540.5 a loaded firearm has a live round of ammunition, or any component thereof, in the chamber or cylinder or in a magazine inserted in the firearm.

TSA Ammunition firearm regulations:

Ammunition is prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage.

Firearm magazines and ammunition clips, whether loaded or empty, must be securely boxed or included within a hard-sided case containing an unloaded firearm. Read the requirements governing the transport of ammunition in checked baggage as defined by 49 CFR 175.10 (a)(8).

Small arms ammunition, including ammunition not exceeding .75 caliber and shotgun shells of any gauge, may be carried in the same hard-sided case as the firearm.

Read the guidelines for law enforcement officers flying armed.

Copyright 2016 WCSH