Trump may fight Congress on medical marijuana

WASHINGTON — President Trump signaled he may ignore a congressional ban on interfering with state medical marijuana laws in a lengthy statement arguing that he isn’t legally bound by a series of limits lawmakers imposed on him.

Trump issued the “signing statement” Friday after he signed a measure funding the government for the remainder of the federal fiscal year, reprising a controversial tactic former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama used while in office.

