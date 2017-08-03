Trump: ‘I Won New Hampshire Because It Is a Drug-Infested Den'

MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 09: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets people as he visits a polling station as voters cast their primary day ballots on February 9, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

(NECN) — The transcript of a phone call between Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has revealed the president’s political concerns, negotiation style and even his thoughts on the drug problem in New Hampshire.

A Jan. 27 transcript obtained by The Washington Post and released Thursday centers on the immigration issue and the Mexican president’s refusal to pay for a wall between the two countries.

In frustration, Trump fired back at Peña Nieto with some thoughts on New Hampshire.

“We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy,” Trump said. “I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den.”

Trump won the Republican primary with 35 percent of vote, but lost in the general election to Hillary Clinton by .2 percent.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan lashed out at Trump’s comments in a series of tweets on Thursday, calling them“disgusting.”Transcripts released by The Washington Post also include a contentious conversation about refugees with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

NHDP Chair Ray Buckley called for Governor Sununu to condemn the president's comments.



"Rather than name-call, President Trump should deliver proper aid to combat the opioid crisis. He hasn't, instead slashing funds for recovery, treatment, and combatting the inflow of opioids. Sununu said he was 'incredibly encouraged' by Trump's budget. Let's hear Sununu and Republican leaders across the state put politics aside and defend New Hampshire. Comments like this could harm New Hampshire's ability to attract business and tourism."

The Democratic Governors Association echoed Buckley's call for Sununu to speak against Trump's comments.

“Does Governor Sununu agree with President Trump that New Hampshire is a ‘drug-infested den?’ Governor Sununu has spent his first 6 months as governor afraid to stand up to President Trump. So it’s no surprise that Silent Sununu is nowhere to be found today."

Sununu released a statement on Trump's comments Thursday morning.

"The President is wrong. It’s disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer. Our administration inherited one of the worst health crises this state has ever experienced, but we are facing this challenge head on. We have doubled our resources to support prevention, treatment and recovery; dedicated millions to law enforcements efforts to keep drugs out of our state, increased the availability of naloxone, and are rebuilding our prevention programs for our kids. We are already seeing positive signs of our efforts as overdoses and deaths are declining in key parts of the state. In spite of this crisis, New Hampshire remains the best place to live, work and raise a family."

New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter and Senator Jean Shaheen also came out on social media against Trump's comments.

