Trump donates his second-quater salary to Education Department

WASHINGTON (Greg Toppo) — President Trump has donated his second-quarter salary – totaling $100,000 – to the U.S. Department of Education, which will use the donation to help fund a summer camp focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – so-called STEM skills – at the department.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the donation Wednesday, telling reporters at a White House briefing that she was grateful for Trump’s “generous gift.”

“The president is committed to our nation's students and to reforming education in America so that every child, no matter their ZIP code, has access to a high-quality education,” she said.

In a statement Wednesday, DeVos said the economy of tomorrow requires that “engaged students, boys and girls, are prepared for STEM careers. … We want to encourage as many children as possible to explore STEM fields in the hope that many develop a passion for these fields.”

Trump’s 2018 budget cuts the department’s budget by $9 billion, or about 13%. But he wants to add a $1.4 billion fund for investments into public and private school choice.

Trump, who has been criticized for not releasing tax returns that would show how much he has donated to charities over the years, said in 2016 that he would not accept the president's annual salary of $400,000.

Earlier this year, Trump donated his first-quarter salary – $78,333.32 – to the National Park Service.

