Trump approves disaster relief for windstorm damage in Maine

Downed trees hang over a power line in Maine from the Windstorm on October 30, 2017.

(NEWS CENTER Maine) — President Trump approved federal funds to help parts of Maine that are still cleaning up from the powerful windstorm that hit the state at the end of October.

Trump declared the windstorm that hit Maine on October 29 - Nov. 1, 2017 downing trees that caused damage across the state a major disaster Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. The storm also caused flooding damage and left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power, some for more than week.

Governor LePage filed for federal disaster relief funding to offset the cost of the $4.7 million worth of damage to public infrastructure.

Federal funds are now available to tribal and eligible local governments and some non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.

The money can be used for emergency work, to repair buildings that were damaged by the storm or flooding in the following counties:

Cumberland

Franklin

Hancock

Kennebec

Knox

Lincoln

Oxford

Penobscot

Piscataquis

Sagadahoc

Somerset

Waldo

York

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

