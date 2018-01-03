Trump approves disaster relief for windstorm damage in Maine

(NEWS CENTER Maine) — President Trump approved federal funds to help parts of Maine that are still cleaning up from the powerful windstorm that hit the state at the end of October.
Trump declared the windstorm that hit Maine on October 29 - Nov. 1, 2017 downing trees that caused damage across the state a major disaster Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. The storm also caused flooding damage and left hundreds of thousands of Mainers without power, some for more than week.
Governor LePage filed for federal disaster relief funding to offset the cost of the $4.7 million worth of damage to public infrastructure.
Federal funds are now available to tribal and eligible local governments and some non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis.
The money can be used for emergency work, to repair buildings that were damaged by the storm or flooding in the following counties:
- Cumberland
- Franklin
- Hancock
- Kennebec
- Knox
- Lincoln
- Oxford
- Penobscot
- Piscataquis
- Sagadahoc
- Somerset
- Waldo
- York
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
© 2018 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs