Trucker in fatal crash hid medical condition, a possible crime

Traffic backed up for miles on the Maine Turnpike after the fatal crash Nov. 18 in Wells. Investigators say the driver of the box truck that crashed into a car had more than 20 convictions for driving violations. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Shawn Patrick Ouellette)

WELLS, Maine (PPH/Matt Byrne) — The driver of a box truck who failed to stop for slowing traffic on the Maine Turnpike in November, killing a man and a boy when he crashed into the car ahead of him, concealed his history of diabetes to obtain the medical clearance required to drive, federal investigators found.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PRESSHERALD.COM

In documents obtained by the Portland Press Herald, federal investigators with the Motor Carrier Safety Administration describe how John K. Kamau, 56, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was informed by his medical provider in May 2016 that because he is an insulin-dependent diabetic, he was no longer permitted to drive across state lines.

Copyright 2016 Portland Press Herald