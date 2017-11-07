Troy mom's fate goes to jury in manslaughter trial

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Miranda Hopkins's fate is now in the hands of a jury.

Hopkins is being tried on charges in connection to the death of her seven-week-old baby.

Closing arguments are over and the jury began deliberating around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

NEWS CENTER will update you when the jury returns.

