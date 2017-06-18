Trek Across Maine To Raise Money American Lung Association

Belfast, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Thousands of cyclists took the ultimate ride through Maine -- 180 miles -- and all in the name of fighting lung disease. A tradition that goes back to 1985 -- with proceeds going to the American Lung Association. The event has raised more than 26-million dollars over the last 33 years. Even those who didn't ride had a reason to help make the weekend a success -- More than 700 volunteers were on hand -- every step of the way.

© 2017 WCSH-TV