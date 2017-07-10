Staff Sgt. Travis Mills visits White House, meets VP Pence, Pres. Trump

(Photo: Facebook.com/SSG Travis Mills)

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills shared photos Monday of a visit to the White House, where he met with both Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Staff Sgt. Mills thanked Vice President Pence for hosting him and his team, writing, "It was an honor to share our mission of hosting recalibrated warriors at the Travis Mills Veterans Retreat."

Mills' retreat — a 16-room estate fit with a theater, backyard patio and calming living areas, all on 1,200 acres of land — held its grand opening two weeks ago in Rome, Maine. It's mission: to help veterans who have been wounded and/or suffer from PTSD.

Photos of the visit featured Mills and President Trump in the Oval Office, Mills and Pence in the Vice-President's Office, Trump holding up Mills' New York Times' best-seller Tough As They Come and Mills in front of Washington Monument.

In April 2012, Mills lost all four limbs after being hit by an IED explosion in Afghanistan. Ever since he's been raising money to assist fellow wounded veterans in healing.

Doing my part to make America great for our vets. Thank you @VP for hosting us at the @WhiteHouse today. Thank you @POTUS for your support. pic.twitter.com/BYkORex137 — travismills.org (@ssgtravismills) July 10, 2017

© 2017 WCSH-TV