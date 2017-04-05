Travis Mills makes guest appearance in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After making his appearance on Ellen Tuesday -- Travis Mills raced back to Maine to speak with a group he greatly appreciates and admires, the states construction industry.

The industry is facing a lot of challenges right now with finding skilled workers to fill the many open positions -- so the pep talk came at a great time. Many workers have helped Mills with the construction of the Travis Mills Project in Rome -- he says this is his way of giving back to them and have a few laughs as well.

"You couldn't work for better people than the owners of the companies in that room" Mills said. "They care about the projects, they care about how people get trained so the job gets done right".

The presentation was for the Maine Pavement and Asphalt Association during it's annual paving seminar.

