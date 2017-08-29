Transmission line feeding power to Aroostook County cuts out

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A blip beyond the border plunged much of Aroostook County into darkness.

More than 11,000 Emera customers lost power on Tuesday morning from Allagash to Caribou and Madawaska to New Sweden.

Emera said a problem in Canada prevented electricity from flowing south across the border along a major transmission line. The lights went out around 9:30 a.m. and were restored in less than an hour.

